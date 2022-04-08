Photo gallery: Food, wine and beer lovers ‘Celebrate the Craft’ in La Jolla
The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla hosted its annual “Celebrate the Craft” food festival April 3 with several hundred people gathering to sample bites and sips from dozens of local chefs and others.
Restaurants represented included The Lodge, Q’ero, Bread & Cie and Azuki Sushi; farms included Coleman Farms, Taj Farms and Purefish; wineries, mixologists and craft beer brewers included ZD Wines, Frog’s Leap Winery and Bitter Brothers Brewing Co.
The event was started 20 years ago by The Lodge’s then-executive chef, Jeff Jackson, to showcase regional ingredients, wine and craft beer.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.