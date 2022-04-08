Advertisement
Photo gallery: Food, wine and beer lovers ‘Celebrate the Craft’ in La Jolla

Lezlie Reynales, Margaret Jackson, Jeane Kim and Celia Hemely
1/14
Lezlie Reynales, Margaret Jackson, Jeane Kim and Celia Hemely get festive at the annual “Celebrate the Craft” food festival April 3 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marc Matys, Robert Gleason, Matt Adams and Laura Petrenko
2/14
Marc Matys, Robert Gleason, Matt Adams and Laura Petrenko  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael and Susan Ferrara and Kathy and Steve Parker
3/14
Michael and Susan Ferrara and Kathy and Steve Parker  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alex and Shari Bard and Thien and Gary Benitt
4/14
Alex and Shari Bard and Thien and Gary Benitt  (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephanie Andersen and Dana Mueller
5/14
Stephanie Andersen and Dana Mueller  (Vincent Andrunas)
Matthew Bosinger, Susanne Jones, Christine Tari and Daniel Hoffman
6/14
Matthew Bosinger, Susanne Jones, Christine Tari and Daniel Hoffman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Hannah Devine and Allard Jansen
7/14
Hannah Devine and Allard Jansen  (Vincent Andrunas)
Why spend all your time eating and drinking when you can cuddle baby goats and sheep instead?
8/14
Why spend all your time eating and drinking when you can cuddle baby goats and sheep instead?  (Vincent Andrunas)
Katie and Greg Wiest
9/14
Katie and Greg Wiest  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lou and Liz Cooperhouse and Cynthia and Dan Kronemyer
10/14
Lou and Liz Cooperhouse and Cynthia and Dan Kronemyer  (Vincent Andrunas)
John and Bernadette Simpson and Saskia and Andrew Thompson
11/14
John and Bernadette Simpson and Saskia and Andrew Thompson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alex Gallagher, Kaylee Pott, Rita Gallagher and Kerrie and Don Malone
12/14
Alex Gallagher, Kaylee Pott, Rita Gallagher and Kerrie and Don Malone  (Vincent Andrunas)
Judith Strada, Marie Kelley, Susie Drago and Grace Cherashore
13/14
Judith Strada, Marie Kelley, Susie Drago and Grace Cherashore  (Vincent Andrunas)
Shawn and Julia Tobias and Susan and Bill Evans
14/14
Shawn and Julia Tobias and Susan and Bill Evans  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla hosted its annual “Celebrate the Craft” food festival April 3 with several hundred people gathering to sample bites and sips from dozens of local chefs and others.

Restaurants represented included The Lodge, Q’ero, Bread & Cie and Azuki Sushi; farms included Coleman Farms, Taj Farms and Purefish; wineries, mixologists and craft beer brewers included ZD Wines, Frog’s Leap Winery and Bitter Brothers Brewing Co.

The event was started 20 years ago by The Lodge’s then-executive chef, Jeff Jackson, to showcase regional ingredients, wine and craft beer.

— La Jolla Light staff

