Photo gallery: Food, wine and beer lovers ‘Celebrate the Craft’ in La Jolla

The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla hosted its annual “Celebrate the Craft” food festival April 3 with several hundred people gathering to sample bites and sips from dozens of local chefs and others.

Restaurants represented included The Lodge, Q’ero, Bread & Cie and Azuki Sushi; farms included Coleman Farms, Taj Farms and Purefish; wineries, mixologists and craft beer brewers included ZD Wines, Frog’s Leap Winery and Bitter Brothers Brewing Co.

The event was started 20 years ago by The Lodge’s then-executive chef, Jeff Jackson, to showcase regional ingredients, wine and craft beer.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆