Photo gallery: Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary honors ‘Leading Ladies’ at Women of Dedication lunch

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary honored a dozen “Leading Ladies, Stars of San Diego,” including La Jollan Irene Mylonas, at its 56th Women of Dedication luncheon April 1 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel.

The event, which recognized community volunteerism and service, also honored Christy Billings, Barbara Crew, Andrea da Rosa, Lena Evans, Holly Heaton, Connie Ojeda Hernandez, Jo Ann Kilty, Kimberley Layton, Olivia Puente-Reynolds, Carol Sciotto and Inez Thomas.

La Jollans Sherry and Kevin Ahern were honorary chairs for their achievements in business and their contributions to The Salvation Army and other organizations.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆