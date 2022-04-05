La Jolla crime and public safety news: Distracted Driving Awareness Month, coronavirus numbers, blotter

Police increase patrols during Distracted Driving Awareness Month

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the San Diego Police Department is encouraging drivers to give their phones a break and focus on the road.

Throughout the month, SDPD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers who violate the state’s hands-free cellphone law. Police recommend that motorists silence their phones and keep them out of reach. Those who receive an important phone call or need to program directions should pull over to a safe parking spot, police say.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or another electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. That includes talking, texting or using an app. Using a handheld cellphone while driving is punishable by a fine. Another violation within 36 months will go on a driver’s record.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through March 26, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,307 registered cases (up by 87 from the previous count) and 12,461 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through March 30, 41,562 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 35,656 were considered fully vaccinated and 20,779 were fully vaccinated and received a booster dose.

Police blotter

March 17

Fraud: 6300 block Castejon Drive, 10:30 a.m.

March 27

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 6 p.m.

March 28

Vandalism: 6500 block Electric Avenue, 4:45 a.m.

March 29

Fraud: 700 block Fern Glen, 4 a.m.

March 30

Felony vehicle theft: 200 block Coast Boulevard, 12:01 a.m.

Felony transportation/sale of narcotic or controlled substance: 500 block Westbourne Street, 11:09 and 11:16 p.m.

April 1

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 1:30 p.m.

Petty theft: 7400 block Caminito Rialto, 7 p.m.

April 2

Commercial burglary: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 10:39 a.m.

April 3

Felony grand theft: 1900 block Via Casa Alta, 4:50 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆