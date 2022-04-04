Fentanyl, heroin, meth and more seized by police from car and La Jolla home; suspects arrested

Fentanyl, heroin and other drugs were discovered along with weaponry during seizures from a car and a La Jolla home, according to San Diego police.

As part of an investigation of a narcotics complaint from community members near the 600 block of Arenas Street, officers made a traffic stop and discovered 500 fentanyl pills, plus fentanyl powder, heroin, methamphetamine and cash, police said.

Officers and detectives then prepared a follow-up search warrant for a house associated with suspects in the car, according to Police Department public information officer Adam Sharki.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

When officers arrived at the house early March 31, “two people fled ... broke into a neighbor’s house and refused to surrender,” Sharki said. “SWAT units responded, made entry in the neighbor’s house where the suspects were hiding, and arrested them.

“When officers served the search warrant at the original suspect house, they found a man hiding inside. That man had an active warrant for his arrest and was taken into custody.”

While searching that property, investigators found methamphetamine, MDMA (a psychoactive drug commonly known as ecstasy or molly), ammunition and firearm magazines, Sharki said.

Police did not immediately answer questions about the specific times and locations of the searches, and details about the suspects, what they are suspected of and whether they are still in custody were not immediately available. ◆