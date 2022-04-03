Photo gallery: Girl Scouts honor ‘Cool Women’ at La Jolla lunch
1/11
Girl Scouts San Diego Chief Executive Carol Dedrich (third from left) stands with honorees (from left) Revathi Subramanian, Robin Toft, Susan Major, Naila Chowdhury and Inez Gonzalez Perezchica. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/11
Dee Ammon, Georgia Sadler and Lindsey Cunningham (Vincent Andrunas)
3/11
Guests at the “Cool Women” luncheon take in the outdoors at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines courtyard. (Vincent Andrunas)
4/11
Merle Brodie, Paulette Roberts, Connie Unger and Marcia Martin (Vincent Andrunas)
5/11
Megan Delgado, Katie Sullivan, Sarah Houghton and Lindsay Estrada (Vincent Andrunas)
6/11
Geri Tovar, Savanna Sacco, Ann Hill and Cindy Goodman (Vincent Andrunas)
7/11
Janice Kurth, Amira Alramadan, Michelle Mullen, Maddie Engblom and Katelyn Zamora (Vincent Andrunas)
8/11
Jeanette Nichols, Stephanie Zaren Castro, Mary McMillan, Alison Bushan, Shari Green and Coreen Petti (Vincent Andrunas)
9/11
Tange Gavin, Mimi Murray and Lynne Moore (Vincent Andrunas)
10/11
Kimberly Vieweg, Megan Delgado, Lindsay Estrada and Vera Levitt (Vincent Andrunas)
11/11
Suzanne Frontz, Sara Vaz, Amy Myers, Bridget Griver and Barbara Kramer (Vincent Andrunas)
Girl Scouts San Diego presented its 2022 “Cool Women” luncheon at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel to honor five women “whose personal and professional lives make them consummate role models for girls,” according to the Girl Scouts.
Proceeds from the March 24 event will support programs intended to “empower Girl Scouts to use their voices, develop a strong sense of self, step outside their comfort zones and build resilience.”
The honorees are:
- Naila Chowdhury, chief executive, Pillars 4 Dignity
- Inez Gonzalez Perezchica, executive director, MANA de San Diego
- Susan Major, founder and chief executive, Major Executive Search
- Revathi Subramanian, global managing director for data science, Accenture
- Robin Toft, co-founder, We Can Rise, and global life sciences leader, ZRG Partners
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
