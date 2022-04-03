Photo gallery: Girl Scouts honor ‘Cool Women’ at La Jolla lunch

Girl Scouts San Diego presented its 2022 “Cool Women” luncheon at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines hotel to honor five women “whose personal and professional lives make them consummate role models for girls,” according to the Girl Scouts.

Proceeds from the March 24 event will support programs intended to “empower Girl Scouts to use their voices, develop a strong sense of self, step outside their comfort zones and build resilience.”

The honorees are:

Naila Chowdhury, chief executive, Pillars 4 Dignity

Inez Gonzalez Perezchica, executive director, MANA de San Diego

Susan Major, founder and chief executive, Major Executive Search

Revathi Subramanian, global managing director for data science, Accenture

Robin Toft, co-founder, We Can Rise, and global life sciences leader, ZRG Partners

— La Jolla Light staff ◆