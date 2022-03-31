Photo gallery: It’s a playhouse party at La Jolla gala

La Jolla Playhouse hosted its annual gala at the Sheila & Hughes Potiker Theatre to support the playhouse’s new-play development and learning and engagement programs.

The March 19 event featured Broadway performers James Monroe Iglehart, a Tony Award winner for his role as the Genie in Disney’s “Aladdin,” and Daphne Rubin-Vega, a Tony nominee for her role as Mimi in the original Broadway production of “Rent.”

In addition, the evening honored playhouse trustee Sheri Jamieson, who launched the Sheri L. Jamieson New Work Development Fund, and Tony-nominated actor and playwright Charlayne Woodard.

There also was a menu crafted by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille, plus an after-party with DJ and musician Mako (Alex Seaver), along with cocktails and desserts.

— La Jolla Light staff