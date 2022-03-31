Advertisement
Photo gallery: It’s a playhouse party at La Jolla gala

La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Debby Buchholz speak during the playhouse gala.
1/21
La Jolla Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley and Managing Director Debby Buchholz speak during the playhouse gala March 19.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mariah McKenzie, Randall Clark, Charlayne Woodard, Sheri Jamieson and Michael Clark
2/21
Mariah McKenzie, La Jolla Playhouse board Chairman Randall Clark, gala honorees Charlayne Woodard and Sheri Jamieson, and Michael Clark.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Debby Buchholz, Hal and Debby Jacobs, Christopher Ashley and Kay and Bill Gurtin
3/21
La Jolla Playhouse Managing Director Debby Buchholz, Hal Jacobs, gala co-chairwoman Debby Jacobs, playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, gala co-chairwoman Kay Gurtin, and Bill Gurtin.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Broadway and film performer Daphne Rubin-Vega takes the stage at the La Jolla Playhouse Gala.
4/21
Broadway and film performer Daphne Rubin-Vega takes the stage at the La Jolla Playhouse Gala.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tim and Emily Scott and Drs. Martha and Edward Dennis
5/21
Tim and Emily Scott and Drs. Martha and Edward Dennis  (Vincent Andrunas)
Paul and Margaret Citron, Stephanie Bergsma and Dwight Hare
6/21
Paul and Margaret Citron, Stephanie Bergsma and Dwight Hare  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom and Jodi Dobron and Robin and Larry Rusinko
7/21
Tom and Jodi Dobron and Robin and Larry Rusinko  (Vincent Andrunas)
Linda Howard, Barbara Enberg, Harold Jones and Debbie Turner
8/21
Linda Howard, Barbara Enberg, Harold Jones and Debbie Turner  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeff and Annie Jacobs and Tammy and Larry Hershfield
9/21
Jeff and Annie Jacobs and Tammy and Larry Hershfield  (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve Horowitt, Michele Joy Kipnis, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Mark Morris
10/21
Steve Horowitt, Michele Joy Kipnis, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Mark Morris  (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. David Brenner and Tatiana Kisseleva and Charlene and David Zettel
11/21
Drs. David Brenner and Tatiana Kisseleva and Charlene and David Zettel  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris, Lisa and Henry Pedersen
12/21
Chris, Lisa and Henry Pedersen  (Vincent Andrunas)
Harvey and Sheryl White, Judith Harris and Dr. Robert Singer
13/21
Harvey and Sheryl White, Judith Harris and Dr. Robert Singer  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michelle Nichols, Alex Yanez and Lynne Harper
14/21
Michelle Nichols, Alex Yanez and Lynne Harper  (Vincent Andrunas)
Irwin and Joan Jacobs and Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs
15/21
Irwin and Joan Jacobs and Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs  (Vincent Andrunas)
David, Gabrielle, Ariel and Miriam Smotrich, Ivor Royston and Colette Carson Royston
16/21
David, Gabrielle, Ariel and Miriam Smotrich, Ivor Royston and Colette Carson Royston  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dick Peterson, Rolf Benirschke, Denise Bevers, Jay Jeffcoat and Lon Bevers
17/21
Dick Peterson, Rolf Benirschke, Denise Bevers, Jay Jeffcoat and Lon Bevers  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nevins and Margret McBride and Morgan and Sean Forbes
18/21
Nevins and Margret McBride and Morgan and Sean Forbes  (Vincent Andrunas)
Megan Pogue and Jeanne Jones
19/21
Megan Pogue and Jeanne Jones  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pamplemousse Grille owner and chef Jeffrey Strauss (right) and staff serve late-night treats during the gala after-party.
20/21
Pamplemousse Grille owner and chef Jeffrey Strauss (right) and staff serve late-night treats during the La Jolla Playhouse Gala after-party.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Zach Myers, Sheryl Scarano, Andrea Myers, Lori Weiner, Lorne Polger and Bob Scarano
21/21
Zach Myers, Sheryl Scarano, Andrea Myers, Lori Weiner, Lorne Polger and Bob Scarano  (Vincent Andrunas)
La Jolla Playhouse hosted its annual gala at the Sheila & Hughes Potiker Theatre to support the playhouse’s new-play development and learning and engagement programs.

The March 19 event featured Broadway performers James Monroe Iglehart, a Tony Award winner for his role as the Genie in Disney’s “Aladdin,” and Daphne Rubin-Vega, a Tony nominee for her role as Mimi in the original Broadway production of “Rent.”

In addition, the evening honored playhouse trustee Sheri Jamieson, who launched the Sheri L. Jamieson New Work Development Fund, and Tony-nominated actor and playwright Charlayne Woodard.

There also was a menu crafted by chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille, plus an after-party with DJ and musician Mako (Alex Seaver), along with cocktails and desserts.

— La Jolla Light staff

