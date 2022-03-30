Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Sunshine and flowers along La Jolla’s Coast Walk. (Kathryn Anthony)
The sun lines up with the sculpture at the Scripps Coastal Meander on the first day of spring March 20, also known as the vernal equinox. (Alan Ackerberg)
A lone gull rests among pelicans, other birds and some sea lions. (Ralf Swenson)
A cormorant cares for its young at La Jolla Cove. (Michael B. Wilkes)
Another spectacular La Jolla sunset. (Joan Plaehn)
A female peregrine falcon keeps an eye on things. (Penny Wilkes)
A rainbow adds to the scenery beyond the Windansea Beach surf shack. (Jeff Mangelsdorf)
A couple of marbled godwits take a walk on the beach. (Maureen Keiffer)
UC San Diego graduate student Nicoletta Vangelisti took this photo of La Jolla from the top of the bluff on La Jolla Shores Drive. (Nicoletta Vangelisti)
Morning fog hangs around near the Coast Walk Trail. (Richard Wolf)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
