La Jolla News Nuggets: Point La Jolla hearing, Restaurant Week, Museum of Contemporary Art, more

Coastal Commission to hear Point La Jolla closure April 8

The California Coastal Commission is set to hear arguments about the proposed seasonal closure of Point La Jolla during its meeting Friday, April 8, online. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., but it isn’t yet known what time the Point La Jolla item will be heard.

Though the San Diego Parks & Recreation Department application proposes to close the area from May 25 to Sept. 15 — during much of the sea lion pupping season, which is commonly recognized from June 1 to Oct. 31 — one of the conditions on the permit that will be considered is to expand the closure period to May 1 to Oct. 31.

Point La Jolla, a rocky area between La Jolla Cove beach and Boomer Beach where sea lions go on land to rest and give birth, was closed for five weeks last summer, Aug. 11 to Sept. 15, on an emergency basis following months of reports of beach-goers bothering, and in a few cases harming, sea lions and their pups.

According to the Coastal Commission, the closure would include signs indicating the area is closed to the public, a chain closing the wooden stairway, and two K-rails on the western end of the closure area to create a path from the top of the bluff/concrete walkway down to Boomer Beach to allow for limited ocean recreation access.

One or two city park rangers are to be assigned to monitor the area year-round during peak visiting hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., depending on the season.

To learn more about the April 8 hearing, visit coastal.ca.gov and click the “Meetings” tab.

San Diego Restaurant Week returns with La Jolla offerings April 3-10

San Diego Restaurant Week returns Sunday, April 3, through Sunday, April 10, with several La Jolla restaurants dishing out diverse menus featuring special prix fixe pricing.

Cusp Dining & Drinks; Duke’s La Jolla; George’s at the Cove; Great Maple La Jolla UTC; Herringbone La Jolla; Nine-Ten; Olive and Basil and Puesto La Jolla plan to participate.

For menus and more information, visit sandiegorestaurantweek.com.

Museum of Contemporary Art to host two events for La Jolla reopening weekend

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego is set to reopen its La Jolla flagship location Saturday, April 9, after a four-year, multimillion-dollar renovation. (Maha Bazzari)

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego will celebrate its public grand reopening in La Jolla from 9:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 700 Prospect St.

The museum’s flagship location, which has been closed while undergoing a four-year, multimillion-dollar renovation, also will host “Prebys Play Day” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

The grand-reopening celebration is free (visit mcasd.org/reopening to reserve complimentary tickets) and will begin with a ribbon cutting and remarks by Kathryn Kanjo, the David C. Copley director and chief executive of MCASD.

Guests can peruse the museum’s new galleries, join an architectural tour of the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Building designed by Selldorf Architects, participate in guided art-making activities and listen to live music.

Prebys Play Day will feature hands-on art activities and games, along with tours. The free event (visit mcasd.org/events/prebys-play-day-april-2022) will repeat the second Sunday of each month.

MCASD’s regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is $25 for adults ($20 for San Diego County and Tijuana residents), $15 for students and senior citizens, and free for members and children younger than 17. More discounts are available.

Windansea project to be considered by hearing officer

A Windansea project that includes replacement of a belvedere (also known as a gazebo) that was torn down decades ago will not be heard by the San Diego Planning Commission but by a city hearing officer in coming weeks.

The proposed work also would include privately funded improvements in the public right of way and parkland to include posts and barriers and replacement concrete bench pads.

The city has five processes (or levels) of review, depending on the complexity of a project. A Process 4 project requires Planning Commission review; Process 3 is reviewed by a hearing officer. After the permit application had been filed for the Windansea plans, the city attorney’s office determined the project had been mislabeled as Process 4 and was actually Process 3.

Applicant representative Jim Neri, a landscape architect, told the La Jolla Light that a hearing officer would review the project on Wednesday, April 20, though a time had not been confirmed.

La Jolla resident steps down as Center for Community Solutions CEO

After 25 years at the Center for Community Solutions, chief executive and La Jolla resident Verna “Vee” Griffin-Tabor has announced she will retire and step down from her position. Tabor will remain in her role through early 2023 to allow time for a transition to her successor.

The Center for Community Solutions is a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to ending sexual and relationship violence.

“My leaving as CEO is a transition of a role, but not the end of my connection to CCS,” Tabor said. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to support courageous survivors and do my part to prevent harm in our communities.”

The CCS board of directors has launched a CEO search committee. For more information, visit ccssd.org.

Donations sought for La Jolla fire station

La Jollan Robby Robinson is collecting donations for San Diego Fire Station 16 in La Jolla.

Robinson, a volunteer fundraiser for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, said Station 16 is in need of a range of things, from a barbecue to gym equipment. Those types of items typically are paid for by firefighters themselves.

The station is at 2110 Via Casa Alta. Those interesting in helping can email robbylon@aol.com.

La Jollan gives San Diego Symphony $1 million

Longtime philanthropist and La Jollan Sheri Jamieson has given $1 million to the San Diego Symphony’s “The Future is Hear” campaign.

Jamieson’s gift joins a $1 million donation by Point Loma resident Dorothea Laub.

“The Future is Hear,” announced in May 2020, is a $125 million campaign supporting San Diego Symphony’s artistic and community programs, including construction of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park at San Diego’s Embarcadero Marina Park South.

Jamieson’s and Laub’s gifts bring the total raised to $121.5 million.

UCSD Health is named a leader in LGBTQ+ health care equality

UC San Diego Health has received the designation of LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th-anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index, or HEI, a benchmarking survey of health care facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.

A record 906 health care facilities participated in the 2022 HEI survey, and 496 of them earned the LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation.

The HEI evaluates and scores health care facilities on detailed criteria under four central pillars: foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care; LGBTQ+ patient services and support; employee benefits and policies; and patient and community engagement

UCSD Health received the maximum score in each section and earned an overall score of 100.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆