La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through March 19, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,307 registered cases (up by 54 from the previous count) and 12,385 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through March 23, 41,595 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

News Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 5 near La Jolla A man was killed when he was struck by a car on Interstate 5 near La Jolla late March 28, authorities said.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

March 1

Fraud: 400 block Pearl Street, 9 a.m.

March 14

Fraud: 6300 block Castejon Drive, 10 a.m.

March 18

Felony vehicle theft: 7500 block Eads Avenue, 8 a.m.

March 20

Residential burglary: 6900 block Via Valverde, 3:54 a.m.

March 21

Fraud: 7700 block Prospect Place, 5:13 p.m.

March 22

Drunk in public: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:09 a.m.

Shoplifting: 800 block Pearl Street, 11:30 a.m.

Robbery, no weapon: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 4:25 p.m.

March 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5700 block Waverly Avenue, 9 p.m.

March 24

Residential burglary: 7500 block Herschel Avenue, 11 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1200 block Prospect Street, 1:30 p.m.

March 25

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 6:30 p.m.

Petty theft: 900 block Pearl Street, 9:35 p.m.

Commercial burglary: 900 block Turquoise Street, 11 p.m.

March 26

Simple battery: 600 block Arenas Street, 1:11 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 2600 block Caminito Tom Morris, 5 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Hillside Drive, 8 a.m.

Simple battery: La Jolla Boulevard at Westbourne Street, 4:20 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: El Paseo Grande at Vallecitos, 11:11 p.m.

March 27

Felony grand theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 12:01 a.m.

Felony assault with a firearm: 1100 block Avenida Amantea, 8:15 a.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon, not a firearm: 900 block Silverado Street, 6:15 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Exchange Place at Prospect Place, 5 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆