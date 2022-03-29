Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 31-April 7
Friday, April 1
• The Cottage blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are recommended; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Eric Lovett, chief executive of Urban Street Angels, will speak about youth homelessness. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, April 3
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Tuesday, April 5
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Brian Brinig will speak about mastering self-discipline. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.
Thursday, April 7
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.