Polishing the Jewel: Weeds get the sack at Coast Walk Trail

Kayakers offshore provide a backdrop for pulling weeds along La Jolla's Coast Walk Trail on March 26.
(Joan Plaehn)
By La Jolla Light staff
Local resident Joan Plaehn came across a group of volunteers having a weed-pulling party March 26 along La Jolla’s Coast Walk Trail.

The event was presented by the La Jolla Town Council and Friends of Coast Walk Trail.

A sign welcomes volunteers to the March 26 Coast Walk Trail weed-pulling party.
(Joan Plaehn)
Weeds are wrapped up during a Coast Walk Trail cleaning.
(Joan Plaehn)

If you find something worthy of kudos around La Jolla, send photos for our Polishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you see something that you think needs work, send photos of that for our sister feature, Tarnishing the Jewel.

