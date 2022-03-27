18 from La Jolla schools honored as all-CIF San Diego Section for winter sports

Seventeen athletes and a coach from La Jolla’s three high schools (La Jolla, Bishop’s and La Jolla Country Day) were named to all-CIF San Diego Section honors for winter sports this school year.

Two of them — Country Day basketball player Breya Cunningham and Bishop’s water polo player Maggie Johnson — were chosen Players of the Year.

Girls basketball

Player of the Year

Breya Cunningham, La Jolla Country Day

Cunningham averaged 18.4 points and 11.4 rebounds a game for the Torreys, the San Diego Section Open Division champions. The 6-foot-4 junior scored 15 points and had 13 rebounds in the Open Division title game against Mission Hills, 20 points and eight rebounds in a Southern California Regional win over Mater Dei of Santa Ana and 23 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to eventual state champion Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth.

First team

Jada Williams, La Jolla Country Day

Tajianna Roberts, La Jolla Country Day

Angie Robles, Bishop’s

Second team

Sumayah Sugapong, La Jolla Country Day

Renee Chong, Bishop’s

Coach of the Year

Terri Bamford, La Jolla Country Day

Boys basketball

Second team

Nicky Clotfelter, Bishop’s

Girls water polo

Player of the Year

Maggie Johnson, Bishop’s

Johnson, a back-to-back Player of the Year, helped lead Bishop’s to its fourth straight San Diego Section Open Division championship. In her final eight games, the USC-bound senior scored 18 goals and had 18 steals. She recorded three goals, six assists and three steals in the Open Division title match against Grossmont of El Cajon, four assists in the Knights’ semifinal victory over Carlsbad, and three goals, three assists and a steal in the quarterfinals against Valhalla of El Cajon.

Maggie Johnson (6) of The Bishop’s School is the CIF San Diego Section girls water polo Player of the Year. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

First team

Alex Bonaguidi, Bishop’s

Julia Bonaguidi, Bishop’s

Deming Wyer, Bishop’s

Alex Scafidi, Bishop’s

Lulu Hirschfield, La Jolla

Second team

Chiara Marmanillo, Bishop’s

Soyoon Park, Bishop’s

Roxy Hazuka, La Jolla

Natalie DiMeo, La Jolla

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆