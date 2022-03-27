18 from La Jolla schools honored as all-CIF San Diego Section for winter sports
Seventeen athletes and a coach from La Jolla’s three high schools (La Jolla, Bishop’s and La Jolla Country Day) were named to all-CIF San Diego Section honors for winter sports this school year.
Two of them — Country Day basketball player Breya Cunningham and Bishop’s water polo player Maggie Johnson — were chosen Players of the Year.
Girls basketball
Player of the Year
Breya Cunningham, La Jolla Country Day
Cunningham averaged 18.4 points and 11.4 rebounds a game for the Torreys, the San Diego Section Open Division champions. The 6-foot-4 junior scored 15 points and had 13 rebounds in the Open Division title game against Mission Hills, 20 points and eight rebounds in a Southern California Regional win over Mater Dei of Santa Ana and 23 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to eventual state champion Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth.
First team
Breya Cunningham, La Jolla Country Day
Jada Williams, La Jolla Country Day
Tajianna Roberts, La Jolla Country Day
Angie Robles, Bishop’s
Second team
Sumayah Sugapong, La Jolla Country Day
Renee Chong, Bishop’s
Coach of the Year
Terri Bamford, La Jolla Country Day
Boys basketball
Second team
Nicky Clotfelter, Bishop’s
Girls water polo
Player of the Year
Maggie Johnson, Bishop’s
Johnson, a back-to-back Player of the Year, helped lead Bishop’s to its fourth straight San Diego Section Open Division championship. In her final eight games, the USC-bound senior scored 18 goals and had 18 steals. She recorded three goals, six assists and three steals in the Open Division title match against Grossmont of El Cajon, four assists in the Knights’ semifinal victory over Carlsbad, and three goals, three assists and a steal in the quarterfinals against Valhalla of El Cajon.
First team
Maggie Johnson, Bishop’s
Alex Bonaguidi, Bishop’s
Julia Bonaguidi, Bishop’s
Deming Wyer, Bishop’s
Alex Scafidi, Bishop’s
Lulu Hirschfield, La Jolla
Second team
Chiara Marmanillo, Bishop’s
Soyoon Park, Bishop’s
Roxy Hazuka, La Jolla
Natalie DiMeo, La Jolla
— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆
