When will Torrey Pines Road trenching be finished? Soon, city says

Traffic is impacted by an SDG&E trenching project to replace gas lines on Torrey Pines Road bet. Amalfi and Princess streets.
An SDG&E project on Torrey Pines Road is scheduled to be finished by Friday, April 1, the city of San Diego says.
(Elisabeth Frausto)
By Elisabeth FraustoStaff Writer 
A San Diego Gas & Electric project causing traffic backups along Torrey Pines Road near La Jolla’s Village is switching from daytime to nighttime hours and is scheduled to be completed by Friday, April 1.

The project to replace 40 feet of 6-inch gas line along Torrey Pines Road between Princess and Amalfi streets was permitted to begin March 14, according to San Diego city spokesman Scott Robinson.

An SDG&E project is replacing gas line along Torrey Pines Road between Amalfi and Princess streets.
A San Diego Gas & Electric project is replacing 40 feet of gas line along Torrey Pines Road between Amalfi Street and Princess Street, according to the city of San Diego.
(Bing Maps and La Jolla Light)

As trenching continued, crews reduced traffic in the area to one lane in either direction, causing delays on northeast-bound Torrey Pines starting around Ivanhoe Avenue. Traffic on westbound Torrey Pines would back up onto La Jolla Parkway.

Robinson said the city issued a new traffic control permit March 25, allowing SDG&E to complete the work between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays instead of during the day.

An SDG&E representative was unable to locate details about the project March 25. ◆

News
Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

