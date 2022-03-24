Photo gallery: La Jolla Music Society mixes plates and piano at WinterFest Gala
La Jolla Music Society President and Chief Executive Todd Schultz, Bill Hoehn, event chairwoman Susan Hoehn and SummerFest Music Director Inon Barnatan attend the Music Society’s WinterFest Gala on March 18. (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. Edward and Martha Dennis, Debbe Deverill and Sylvia and Steve Re (Vincent Andrunas)
Christopher Beach, Brenda Baker, La Jolla Music Society board Chairman Steve Baum, Sue Wagener and board Vice Chairman Peter Wagener (Vincent Andrunas)
Joseph Wong, Vivian Lim, Debbie Turner and Armi and Al Williams (Vincent Andrunas)
June Shillman, pianist Lang Lang and La Jolla Music Society Artistic Director Leah Rosenthal (Vincent Andrunas)
Angel and Fred Kleinbub, Joy Frieman and Raffaella Belanich (Vincent Andrunas)
Ardem Patapoutian, Nancy Hong, Dorothea Laub, Martha Gilmer and Katy MacDonald (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephen and Lindsey Gamp, Cathy Rempel, Virginia Delgado and Ryan Bordelon (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Asvali, Tony Panah, Melissa Dennis, Kara Hanning and George Dennis (Vincent Andrunas)
Elie and Diana Lombrozo, Elisa and Richard Jaime and Silvija and Brian Devine (Vincent Andrunas)
Harold Jones, Mary Ann Beyster, Barbara Enberg and Jim Beyster (Vincent Andrunas)
Cenley Henly, Judy Adler and Margaret Jackson (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Hector Salazar-Reyes, Ingrid Salazar and Dolly and Victor Woo (Vincent Andrunas)
Hank and Robin Nordhoff, Sandy Redman and Jeff Mueller (Vincent Andrunas)
Monica Fimbres, Aldara Camarena, Oscar Strauss, Diana Lady Dougan and Ingrid Johnson (Vincent Andrunas)
Peggy Preuss, Bob Dynes, Peter Preuss and Ann Parode Dynes (Vincent Andrunas)
Ron and Ruth Leonardi, Peter Cooper and Erik Matwijkow (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob and Sheryl Scarano and Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs (Vincent Andrunas)
The La Jolla Music Society presented its WinterFest Gala on March 18 in downtown San Diego.
The event included a champagne reception, dinner and an auction at the Westgate Hotel and a performance by pianist Lang Lang at the Balboa Theatre, as well as a post-concert dessert reception with Lang.
The festival will run July 29 through Aug. 26 at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.
The Music Society says the gala provides the majority of the financial support needed for its education and community engagement programs.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
