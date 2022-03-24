Photo gallery: La Jolla Music Society mixes plates and piano at WinterFest Gala

The La Jolla Music Society presented its WinterFest Gala on March 18 in downtown San Diego.

The event included a champagne reception, dinner and an auction at the Westgate Hotel and a performance by pianist Lang Lang at the Balboa Theatre, as well as a post-concert dessert reception with Lang.

The Music Society says the gala provides the majority of the financial support needed for its education and community engagement programs.

