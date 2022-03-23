Photo gallery: Bird Rock Foundation celebrates 40 years with ‘Havana Nights’
1/12
Rachelle Harding, Mollie McDonald and Morgan Olsen attend the Bird Rock Foundation’s 40th-anniversary gala March 19. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
2/12
Catherine and Paul Burke (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
3/12
Bird Rock Foundation members Erin Vincent and Kelsey Martin (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
4/12
Stacy Bushing and Jenn and Jake Beverage (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
5/12
Lindsey and Matt McGrath (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
6/12
Allison and Takaki Komiyama (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
7/12
Devon Wylie and Keith and Courtney Humes (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
8/12
Houman and Kelsi Ghajari with Preethika Adyanthaya and Kiran Vanjani (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
9/12
Deana Chadwick and Amy Hogan (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
10/12
Adam and Ashley Renfree and Maria and Ryan Weiss (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
11/12
Lana Veyts, Devi Navamani, Pinar Lindsey and Soudeh Salarian (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
12/12
Bird Rock Foundation supporters mingle and peruse the silent-auction tables at the foundation’s “Havana Nights” gala. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bird Rock Foundation presented its 40th-anniversary gala March 19 with a “Havana Nights” theme at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa in Pacific Beach.
The soirée included dinner, silent and live auctions, entertainment and more.
The Bird Rock Foundation is organized to support Bird Rock Elementary School and relationships among the school, parents and teachers. Learn more at birdrockfoundation.org.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.