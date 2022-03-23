Photo gallery: Bird Rock Foundation celebrates 40 years with ‘Havana Nights’

The Bird Rock Foundation presented its 40th-anniversary gala March 19 with a “Havana Nights” theme at the Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa in Pacific Beach.

The soirée included dinner, silent and live auctions, entertainment and more.

The Bird Rock Foundation is organized to support Bird Rock Elementary School and relationships among the school, parents and teachers. Learn more at birdrockfoundation.org.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆