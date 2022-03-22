Tarnish becomes polish as Bird Rock benches are replaced

Two deteriorated concrete benches at the end of Linda Way in Bird Rock that were part of the La Jolla Light’s Tarnishing the Jewel feature have been replaced.

Mary Lynn Hyde and Don Schmidt, co-chairs of the Bird Rock Overlooks Committee, wrote to the Light earlier this month that the benches “are showing the wear and tear of salt air and constant use. The corners have eroded, and rusted rebar is exposed.”

But within a week of being reported to the city of San Diego, the two deteriorated benches were replaced last week with two new ones, Hyde said March 22.

Two concrete benches at the end of Linda Way in Bird Rock were deteriorating. (Courtesy of Mary Lynn Hyde)

