La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through March 8 (the most recent update), ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,307 registered cases (up by 38 from the previous count) and 12,260.6 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through March 15, 41,500 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Feb. 27

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5400 block Beaumont Avenue, 12:10 a.m.

March 2

Felony grand theft: 6900 block Draper Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

March 10

Possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia: Ivanhoe Avenue at Torrey Pines Road, 1 p.m.

March 12

Felony grand theft: 7000 block Via Estrada, 12:20 a.m.

March 13

Felony grand theft: 5300 block Candlelight Drive, 4:45 a.m.

Felony battery with serious bodily injury: 800 block Turquoise Street, 9:58 p.m.

March 14

Fraud: 5100 block Windsor Drive, 11:45 a.m.

Residential burglary: 7200 block Fay Avenue, 5:52 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 2500 block Torrey Pines Road, 9 p.m.

March 15

Commercial burglary: 700 block Turquoise Street, 1 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1200 block Cave Street, 3:05 p.m.

March 17

Threaten crime with intent to terrorize: 2200 block Torrey Pines Lane, 9:15 a.m.

Simple battery: 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4:32 p.m.

March 18

Commercial burglary: 7800 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 10:22 p.m.

March 19

Felony assault: 7100 block Fay Avenue, 4:11 a.m.

Drunk in public: 900 block Turquoise Street, 6:36 p.m.

March 20

Possession of marijuana for sale: 300 block Kolmar Street, 2 p.m.

Drunk in public: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 5:06 p.m.

March 21

Exhibit deadly weapon other than a firearm: 600 block Marine Street, 12:30 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆