Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 24-31

Sunday, March 27

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, March 28

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, March 29

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. The topic of discussion is “Tom Hom: A San Diego Change Maker.” Email djshaw@doctor.com.

