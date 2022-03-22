Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 24-31
Sunday, March 27
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, March 28
• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.
• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.
Tuesday, March 29
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. The topic of discussion is “Tom Hom: A San Diego Change Maker.” Email djshaw@doctor.com.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
