Tarnishing the Jewel: Graffiti house, broken-down benches

A large unoccupied blufftop house at 625 Wrelton Drive in Bird Rock where in November 2019, federal agents and hazardous-materials teams detonated “unstable chemicals” deemed unsafe to transport, was recently heavily vandalized with graffiti, local resident Scott Rose wrote to the La Jolla Light.

“I believe the house has been empty for at least two years,” Rose said. “About two weeks ago, the back of the house was vandalized with a great amount of graffiti. ... Quite an eyesore and an attractive nuisance for further problems.”

Bad benches

Concrete benches at the end of Linda Way in Bird Rock are deteriorating. (Courtesy of Mary Lynn Hyde)

Mary Lynn Hyde and Don Schmidt, co-chairs of the Bird Rock Overlooks Committee, sent photos of deteriorated concrete benches at the end of Linda Way, which overlooks Tourmaline Surfing Park and is a popular spot because of the view. Plus, an adjacent staircase provides direct access to the beach.

“This location is heavily visited by surfers, walkers, beach-goers, cyclists, residents and tourists,” Hyde and Schmidt wrote to the Light. “The benches are showing the wear and tear of salt air and constant use. The corners have eroded, and rusted rebar is exposed. The benches are now quite hazardous and need to be replaced.”

One of the benches shows a lot of wear and tear. (Courtesy of Mary Lynn Hyde)

