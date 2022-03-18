Poll result: Rangers at Point La Jolla
After the city of San Diego said earlier this month that it expected a daily ranger presence at Point La Jolla by the end of April to help manage crowds around the area’s sea lions, the La Jolla Light posted an online survey asking, “Are park rangers necessary at Point La Jolla?”
Here are the results:
Yes: 88 percent
No: 12 percent
Not sure: 0
Responses: 25
Arguments for and against Point La Jolla closure plan continue as April Coastal Commission review nears
Ahead of a planned California Coastal Commission hearing in April on the city of San Diego’s proposed seasonal closure of Point La Jolla, representatives of all sides of the issue aired their concerns and comments to the commission during its three days of online meetings last week.
