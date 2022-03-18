Advertisement
News

Poll result: Rangers at Point La Jolla

People gather on Point La Jolla to view the sea lions there.
(Elisabeth Frausto)
After the city of San Diego said earlier this month that it expected a daily ranger presence at Point La Jolla by the end of April to help manage crowds around the area’s sea lions, the La Jolla Light posted an online survey asking, “Are park rangers necessary at Point La Jolla?”

Here are the results:

Yes: 88 percent

No: 12 percent

Not sure: 0

Responses: 25

Beachgoers gather to view sea lions hauling out at Point La Jolla.

News

