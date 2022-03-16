Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
La Jolla Shores glows at sunset. (Greg Wagner)
A goldfinch can feel spring coming on. (Penny Wilkes)
Sea lions haul out at Boomer Beach in a drone shot. (Courtesy of Paul Emus)
Kniphofia, or red hot poker, puts on a show at sunrise at Scripps Coastal Reserve. (Leo Larson)
Seagull’s greetings at Windansea. (Kathryn Anthony)
La Jolla sparkles as night falls. (John Barr)
A new lifeguard at Boomer Beach? (Joan Plaehn)
The setting sun paints the sky over La Jolla Shores. (Stephen Breskin)
This coastal visitor likes to watch people watching sea lions. (Alan Ackerberg)
Waves pound the rocks at Windansea. (Ann Miller)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
