Advertisement
Share
News

Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

La Jolla Shores glows at sunset.
1/10
La Jolla Shores glows at sunset.  (Greg Wagner)
A goldfinch can feel spring coming on.
2/10
A goldfinch can feel spring coming on.  (Penny Wilkes)
Sea lions haul out at Boomer Beach in a drone shot.
3/10
Sea lions haul out at Boomer Beach in a drone shot.  (Courtesy of Paul Emus)
Kniphofia, or red hot poker, puts on a show at sunrise at Scripps Coastal Reserve.
4/10
Kniphofia, or red hot poker, puts on a show at sunrise at Scripps Coastal Reserve.  (Leo Larson)
Seagull's greetings at Windansea.
5/10
Seagull’s greetings at Windansea.  (Kathryn Anthony)
La Jolla sparkles as night falls.
6/10
La Jolla sparkles as night falls.  (John Barr)
A new lifeguard at Boomer Beach?
7/10
A new lifeguard at Boomer Beach?  (Joan Plaehn)
The setting sun paints the sky over La Jolla Shores.
8/10
The setting sun paints the sky over La Jolla Shores.  (Stephen Breskin)
This coastal visitor likes to watch people watching sea lions.
9/10
This coastal visitor likes to watch people watching sea lions.  (Alan Ackerberg)
Waves pound the rocks at Windansea.
10/10
Waves pound the rocks at Windansea.  (Ann Miller)
Share

La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

News LifestylePhoto Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement