Crime and public safety news: Suspect arrested after police chase at La Jolla High; coronavirus; blotter

Police chase cuts through La Jolla High field; suspect arrested

A 40-year-old man suspected in a residential burglary was arrested after running onto the La Jolla High School field during a lacrosse game while being chased by police the afternoon of March 14. Video of the chase (caution: the video contains language that may offend some viewers) was captured by students on the field and in the bleachers and was posted to social media.

According to San Diego police, a burglar “ransacked” a house on Fay Avenue and was still inside when the residents returned home. A man then fled through the back door and took a bicycle, police said. When spotted by police officers, the man dropped the bike and fled to the La Jolla High campus, where he locked himself in the bathroom of the boys’ locker room, police said. Officers obtained a key, and while they were trying to enter the bathroom, the man fled through a window and was pursued by officers.

According to the video, the man ran around the track, across the field and up the bleacher stairs. A man believed to be a parent stopped the suspect and prevented him from leaving the campus long enough for police to apprehend him, authorities said.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through March 8, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,307 registered cases (up by 38 from the previous count) and 12,260.6 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through March 8, 41,415 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

March 7

Fraud: 5500 block Thunderbird Lane, 4 p.m.

March 8

Drunk in public: 8400 block El Paseo Grande, 1:47 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8600 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 9:55 a.m.

March 9

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 12:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:15 p.m.

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:04 p.m.

March 10

Felony grand theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:48 a.m.

March 11

Felony carrying of a concealed weapon in vehicle: 5200 block Soledad Road, 1:15 p.m.

Shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:39 p.m.

March 12

Drunk in public: 5400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:12 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆