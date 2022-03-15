Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 17-24

Thursday, March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. lajollacluster.com

Friday, March 18

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon at Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, March 20

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, March 21

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Tuesday, March 22

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Michael Remson, president and chief executive of the San Diego Youth Symphony, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

Wednesday, March 23

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

