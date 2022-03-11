Wall Street post office taking customers from temporarily closed La Jolla Village post office

The La Jolla Village post office at 8861 Villa La Jolla Drive has temporarily closed due to safety concerns arising from damage caused by water leaks in the facility, sending its customers to the location at 1140 Wall St., known as the La Jolla Main Post Office.

The La Jolla Village office will reopen as soon as it is safe, said U.S. Postal Service spokesman Duke Gonzalez.

“We apologize to our La Jolla Village customers for the inconveniences caused by this temporary closure,” he said. “We’re currently assessing the damage to the La Jolla Village facility and how best to serve its impacted customers. ... Service updates will be provided as they become available.”

The damage, Gonzalez said, stemmed from water leaks in the roof, which damaged some ceiling tiles, which then detached and fell to the floor. Water leaks within a wall led to mold.

“The roof leaks are due to the pooling of rainwater atop the building. It’s unclear what caused the leaks within the wall,” Gonzalez said.

To help serve the additional customer volume at the Wall Street post office, two employees from the La Jolla Village facility will work there temporarily, he said.

Hours at the Wall Street location will be unchanged for now. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

The La Jolla Village post office opened in 2017, when it moved from another location within The Shops at La Jolla Village.

The Wall Street post office (and its 1930s Belle Baranceanu mural) are historically designated locally and nationally. But there was a time when it was nearly lost.

In 2012, the Postal Service announced its intention to sell the building. For the next two years, the Save the La Jolla Post Office Task Force held rallies, conducted community surveys and facilitated a letter-writing campaign to elected officials and the Postal Service urging cancellation of the sale plan. Since then, USPS has not pursued it. ◆