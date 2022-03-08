Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: 113th Charity Ball for Rady Children’s Hospital shows ‘The Power of Love’

Rady anniversary
1/14
Charity Ball Chair Vicki Eddy and Co-Chair Lisa Vieira
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
2/14
Kristi Pieper
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
3/14
Glen Vieira, Chris Eddy and John Ahlering
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
4/14
Susan Wilson and Dulie Ahlering
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
5/14
Ellen and Jim Moxham
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
6/14
Steven and Lynne Wheeler
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
7/14
William and Jolyn Parker, Joyce Glazer and Ray Riley
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
8/14
Kat Ochsner
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
9/14
Karry and Guy McDannald
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
10/14
Andrea Gray Wild, Danitza Villanueva and Katrina Burrus
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
11/14
Keith and Natalia Engert
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
12/14
Dan and Yasmine Yates
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
13/14
Fiona Kingsmore and Georgia Sadler
  (Carol Sonstein)
Rady anniversary
14/14
Luke and Diane Faulstick
  (Carol Sonstein)
Share

The 113th Charity Ball for Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego drew donors, volunteers and other supporters to the Hotel del Coronado on March 5.

The ball, called “The Power of Love,” will contribute net proceeds to support the hospital’s Neuroscience Institute, which treats children who have neurological diseases and disorders such as epilepsy, autism, brain cancer, cerebral palsy and more.

The event included a pre-ball reception for donors, plus dinner and dancing.

— Rancho Santa Fe Review

News Photo GalleriesLifestyle

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement