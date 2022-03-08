Photo gallery: 113th Charity Ball for Rady Children’s Hospital shows ‘The Power of Love’

The 113th Charity Ball for Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego drew donors, volunteers and other supporters to the Hotel del Coronado on March 5.

The ball, called “The Power of Love,” will contribute net proceeds to support the hospital’s Neuroscience Institute, which treats children who have neurological diseases and disorders such as epilepsy, autism, brain cancer, cerebral palsy and more.

The event included a pre-ball reception for donors, plus dinner and dancing.

— Rancho Santa Fe Review ◆