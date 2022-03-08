Photo gallery: 113th Charity Ball for Rady Children’s Hospital shows ‘The Power of Love’
1/14
Charity Ball Chair Vicki Eddy and Co-Chair Lisa Vieira
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
2/14
Kristi Pieper
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
3/14
Glen Vieira, Chris Eddy and John Ahlering
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
4/14
Susan Wilson and Dulie Ahlering
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
5/14
Ellen and Jim Moxham
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
6/14
Steven and Lynne Wheeler
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
7/14
William and Jolyn Parker, Joyce Glazer and Ray Riley
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
8/14
Kat Ochsner
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
9/14
Karry and Guy McDannald
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
10/14
Andrea Gray Wild, Danitza Villanueva and Katrina Burrus
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
11/14
Keith and Natalia Engert
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
12/14
Dan and Yasmine Yates
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
13/14
Fiona Kingsmore and Georgia Sadler
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
14/14
Luke and Diane Faulstick
(Carol Sonstein)
(Carol Sonstein)
The 113th Charity Ball for Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego drew donors, volunteers and other supporters to the Hotel del Coronado on March 5.
The ball, called “The Power of Love,” will contribute net proceeds to support the hospital’s Neuroscience Institute, which treats children who have neurological diseases and disorders such as epilepsy, autism, brain cancer, cerebral palsy and more.
The event included a pre-ball reception for donors, plus dinner and dancing.
— Rancho Santa Fe Review ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.