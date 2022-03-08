La Jolla crime and public safety news: Fay Avenue Bike Path theft, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Teen robbed of electric bicycle on Fay Avenue Bike Path

A teenage boy was robbed of a new electric bicycle on the Fay Avenue Bike Path last month, and the thieves may have been other teens.

According to a post on social media, the boy was sitting on the new bike the afternoon of Feb. 25 when he was shoved to the ground and a thief took off with the bike. The post said there were multiple assailants and that they were believed to be high school students.

The “main suspect” was described as a young male “believed to be of high school age … wearing a higher-end full motorcycle helmet, moto goggles, gloves and all black clothing with Vans shoes.”

San Diego police spokesman Adam Sharki said the department’s Northern Division is investigating but that he could not provide other details.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through March 1, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,269 registered cases (up by 70 from the previous count) and 12,172.8 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through March 1, 41,343 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Feb. 27

Vehicle break-in/theft: 3100 block Via Alicante, 12:20 a.m.

Feb. 28

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Ricardo Place, 8 a.m.

Petty theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 500 block Carla Way, 10 p.m.

March 1

Felony vandalism: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1:15 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 5700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 1:39 a.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon: 7300 block Country Club Drive, 12:50 p.m. A person hit another person with a sign. A suspect was later arrested.

Felony vehicle theft: 5300 block Calumet Avenue, 5:30 p.m.

March 2

Felony vandalism: 300 block Marine Street, 12:01 a.m.

March 3

Fraud: 1100 block Prospect Street, 11:25 a.m.

Petty theft: 600 block Nautilus Street, 11:38 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Westbourne Street, 4 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 900 block West Muirlands Drive, 6:45 p.m.

Residential burglary: 6300 block Castejohn Drive, 10:35 p.m.

March 4

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Revelle Drive, 9 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8000 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 11 p.m.

March 5

Rape: 7600 block Caminito Coromandel, 7 p.m. Additional details could not be disclosed.

March 6

Drunk in public: 300 block Coast Boulevard, 10:15 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆