Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 10-17

Thursday, March 10

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, March 11

• UC San Diego blood drive, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., parking lot at the Stein Clinical Research Building at the corner of Villa La Jolla and Gilman drives, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are recommended; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Newcomers “Coffee Around Town,” 10 a.m., Brick & Bell Cafe, 928 Silverado St. Those who have moved to La Jolla within the past three years are invited to attend for coffee and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. John Crawford, lieutenant governor of Kiwanis International District 21, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, March 13 — Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m.

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, March 14

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, March 15

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online and at the La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St. Rotarian and doctor David Shaw will speak about acute coronary syndromes. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, March 16

• La Jolla High School blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Little Gym, 750 Nautilus St. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are recommended; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Thursday, March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. lajollacluster.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆