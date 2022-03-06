La Jolla Country Day and Bishop’s girls come up short in regional basketball semifinals

The Southern California regional semifinals of the CIF state girls basketball playoffs turned out to be the end of the line this season for La Jolla Country Day School and The Bishop’s School.

Country Day rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit March 5 against Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth with an 18-6 run to take the lead on junior Sumayah Sugapong’s three-point shot with 18 seconds to play. But two free throws by the Trailblazers’ McKenly Randolph with eight seconds left blunted the comeback as Sierra Canyon outlasted the Torreys for a 63-62 victory in the Open Division semifinals.

Country Day (25-3) saw its 17-game winning streak snapped, and the Torreys lost on their home court for the first time all season.

Earlier in the regional tournament, Country Day, the CIF San Diego Section Open Division champion, defeated Mater Dei of Santa Ana, 53-45, in the quarterfinals March 2.

Meanwhile, the Bishop’s School Knights lost their Division II regional semifinal game March 5 to Santiago of Corona, 63-50.

The Knights (17-8) had advanced to the semifinals with victories over Santa Margarita (67-53 in the first round March 1) and Brentwood School of Los Angeles (74-69 in the quarterfinals March 3).

— La Jolla Light and The San Diego Union-Tribune ◆