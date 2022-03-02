San Diego council approves ordinance to put restrictions on street vendors

A San Diego ordinance to partially ban street vendors in parks and certain pedestrian-heavy areas received approval from the City Council on an 8-1 vote March 1.

The legislation, which takes effect Wednesday, June 1, also requires vendors to obtain city permits and institutes fines and possible impoundment for rules violations considered significant.

The law also creates “entrepreneurship zones” — places where vendors would get chances to flourish together with possible financial help from the city. Locations for those zones have not been chosen.

Supporters of the ordinance called it a balance between fostering vendors as a new class of entrepreneurs and preventing them from damaging the character of parks, beach areas and business districts.

Merchant groups mostly praised the new law. But some lobbied unsuccessfully for more restrictions, such as banning vendors in more areas and requiring them to have insurance.

Advocates for vendors said the ordinance is too punitive and aggressive, emphasizing that it would ban vendors from most profitable high-traffic areas. They also said it has racist overtones because most vendors are immigrants of color.

Councilman Raul Campillo said the new law is crucial because the lack of legislation has allowed irresponsible street vendors to crowd out responsible ones in a “race to the bottom,” where no one is held accountable.

“I fully understand that not everyone is happy with the ordinance and there is still work to do,” he said. “But I’m confident this is the compromise that will get regulations on our books to increase public health and safety while also promoting entrepreneurship among our residents.”

The ordinance bans vendors only during the busy summer months — instead of possibly banning them year-round — in Balboa Park and many of the city’s beach areas. Those include La Jolla’s Scripps Park and Children’s Pool, according to

Bob Evans, president of the La Jolla Parks & Beaches board.

It also restricts vendor bans to main thoroughfares in some business districts,

which in La Jolla would be areas like the boardwalk at The Shores, according to Steve Hadley, field representative for Councilman Joe LaCava. Vendors would be allowed to continue operating on the cross streets and side streets in those areas.

Jodi Rudick, executive director of the La Jolla Village Merchants Association, said last month that “the summer moratorium is wise on many levels. Keeping our parks and walkways accessible [is] paramount in La Jolla, especially as we welcome

millions of visitors each year.”

LaCava, whose District 1 includes La Jolla, tried to get the summer ban extended to Oct. 1, but the council rejected his proposal on a 5-4 vote.

Other council members praised the ordinance for successfully walking a fine line.

But Councilwoman Vivian Moreno, who cast the lone dissenting vote, said the new law is overly broad and will lead to uneven enforcement, with vendors in high-traffic areas facing much more scrutiny.

She called some elements of the law “almost deceitful” and attempts to create a “covert ban” on vendors.

Moreno also suggested the law goes beyond regulating health and safety. That would violate state guidelines that allow cities to restrict vendors on those criteria but not to protect brick-and-mortar businesses from competition.

The regulations also will require vendors to maintain minimum distances from one another to prevent them from forming large clusters. Each vendor would be limited to a maximum area of 24 square feet.

“The ordinance as written is restrictive and will make it very difficult for sidewalk vendors to continue to operate,” said Erin Tsurumoto Grassi, a leader of the San Diego Immigrant Rights Consortium.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera said he empathizes with the immigrants and other vendors the new law will harm economically, noting that Nike and Apple started as small, vendor-style businesses.

But Elo-Rivera said the council had to act.

“I’ve been to the beach and I’ve been to Balboa Park and seen those who have taken advantage of the current system,” he said.

In addition to restricting where vendors can operate, the new law restricts what they can sell. Prohibited items include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vaping products, cannabis, pharmaceuticals, live animals and weapons, including knives, guns and explosive devices.

Supporters of the law worried that city plans to seek California Coastal Commission approval for some of the regulations would delay their implementation west of Interstate 5, resulting in those areas being flooded with vendors from the east, who will face the new rules sooner.

Supporters also urged city officials to prioritize enforcement of the new rules, which will be handled by park rangers and code enforcement officers and not police officers, except in extreme cases.

“Enforcement is a huge thing for us, and we hope you will make sure this ordinance gets enforced,” said Denny Knox, leader of the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association.

The legislation was crafted primarily by Venus Molina, chief of staff for Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell.

For more details on the new law, visit sandiego.gov/sidewalkvending.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆