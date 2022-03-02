Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Sunrise seems to set the sky ablaze at the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial. (Paul Cheever)
Polly wants a picture at La Jolla Cove. (Paul Cohen)
A sunset silhouette is seen while traveling up La Jolla Shores Drive. (Penny Wilkes)
A whimbrel — a type of curlew — surveys the scene oceanside. (Richard Wolf)
Onlookers at Windansea Beach are treated to a glowing sunset. (Tom Sanger)
A tidal surge pours over the rocks at Windansea. (Leo Larson)
A pelican goes in for a landing to join some friends near the Children’s Pool. (Jan Hartigan)
A paraglider soars high above the cliffs on the way to Black’s Beach. (Kathryn Anthony)
Sunset at low tide, as seen from the seawall at the Children’s Pool. (Kori Nau)
A seagull keeps an eye on a threatening sky near the Children’s Pool. (Joan Plaehn)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
