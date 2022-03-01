La Jolla crime and public safety news: American Pizza Manufacturing vandalized; coronavirus numbers; blotter

American Pizza Manufacturing vandalized

The American Pizza Manufacturing restaurant at 7402 La Jolla Blvd. has been vandalized twice in recent weeks, the first time when windows were broken and the second time when graffiti was sprayed on one of the exterior walls.

Both incidents involved a single person acting at night, according to surveillance images.

“We have to redo the whole wall, which is the second time we’ve had to do it,” said APM owner Andrew Melone. “Whoever is doing this, if we are being targeted, it is not a deterrent to us. It is an annoyance, but we’re still proud to be in La Jolla. We do a great job serving the community.”

American Pizza Manufacturing has been involved in a legal battle with a local resident in which each has sued the other, alleging harassment and other things. It isn’t known whether the vandalism had any connection.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Feb. 22, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,199 registered cases (up by 69 from the previous count) and 12,011.1 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Feb. 22, 41,399 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Feb. 21

Felony grand theft: 7800 block El Paseo Grande, 10:25 a.m.

Sex crime: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 10:50 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6400 block Caminito Formby, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 7:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6500 block Caminito Scioto, 4 p.m.

Felony assault with a deadly weapon: 7300 block Draper Avenue, 5:40 p.m.

Vandalism: 900 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 8 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Coast Boulevard, 8:30 p.m.

Feb. 23

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8100 block Camino del Oro, 10 a.m.

Shoplifting: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:13 p.m.

Feb. 25

Street robbery (no weapon): 900 block Nautilus Street, 5 p.m.

Simple battery: 1200 block Cave Street, 7:10 p.m.

Feb. 26

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 5500 block Soledad Mountain Road, 12:06 a.m.

Residential burglary: 5500 block Castel Hills Drive, 5:45 p.m.

Feb. 27

Felony vehicle theft: 6500 block Tyrian Street, 2 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆