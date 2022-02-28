Advertisement
Share
News

California to lift school mask mandate after March 11

COVID-19 image
(File)

Local officials will retain the option of keeping mask rules in place.

By Luke Money
Rong-Gong Lin IIHoward Blume
Share

Indoor masking will no longer be mandatory at California schools and child care facilities after Friday, March 11, a long-debated and much-anticipated move that comes as the state continues its emergence from the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Feb. 28 announcement — the latest move to loosen California’s formerly strict face-covering policies — could allow potentially millions of schoolchildren in kindergarten through 12th grade to go maskless in the classroom for the first time in months.

In another major move, California officials said masks will no longer be required, though strongly recommended, for unvaccinated people in most indoor settings starting Tuesday, March 1.

Local officials retain the option of keeping mask rules in place if they think doing so is warranted, and more than 1,000 school districts face making their own decisions on when to take that step, contingent on county health orders and labor agreements.

Two weeks ago, the San Diego Unified School District lifted its requirement that masks be worn outdoors at schools but continued to require them indoors to comply with California’s rules.

Though opponents of school mask requirements have had heated online discourse and in-person protests at campuses and school board meetings, a poll in early February of nearly 9,000 California voters conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times indicated that nearly two-thirds, including a majority of parents, were supportive of K-12 school mask mandates.

Some parents at La Jolla Elementary School had their children remove their masks Feb. 17

News

‘Enough is enough’: At parents’ urging, some La Jolla Elementary School students unmask in class

To hammer home their displeasure with the continued indoor mask mandate in public schools, a few La Jolla Elementary School parents had their children unmask Feb. 17 and refuse to comply with the policy.

Torrey Pines Elementary School parents participated in a rally Feb. 23 to support staff members following safety protocols.

News

Torrey Pines Elementary School parents and students rally in support of COVID-19 safety measures

Groups of students and their parents rallied in front of La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Elementary School before classes Feb. 23-24 to support masking and other COVID-19 safety measures in schools.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Feb. 28. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

Face coverings still will be required for everyone in certain settings identified by the state or federal government, such as on public transportation or in health care settings, correctional facilities and emergency or homeless shelters.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its own guidance Feb. 25, recommending universal indoor masking only in areas where the community level of COVID-19 is considered to be high, using hospitalization-based metrics as well as case rates.

“Community measures should focus on minimizing the impact of severe COVID-19 illness on health and society,” the CDC said, “preventing medically significant illness, minimizing burden on the health care system [and] protecting the most vulnerable through vaccines, therapeutics and COVID-19 prevention.”

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

News Education Health & Science
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He co-hosts “Deadline L.A.” on KPFK, which the press club named best radio public affairs show in 2010. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement