Let the games begin: Local students run and jump into competition in ‘Battle of La Jolla’

Students of all ages from local public and private schools competed in track and field events as La Jolla High School hosted the “Battle of La Jolla” on Feb. 24.

It was the first Battle since 2019 because of COVID-19 restrictions the past two years.

Athletes faced off solo and in teams in events including the 400-meter run, 1,600-meter run, relay race, hurdle jump, high jump, shot put, pole vault, discus throw and others.

“There are lots of new athletes and lots of kids new to track and field,” said La Jolla High track and field head coach Paul Byrne. “This event is for our returning athletes to get back out there and for our new athletes to learn what track is all about. ... [It’s] a practice meet for all the schools to get to know what meets are all about, how they are run.”

A former athlete came up with the idea of the Battle of La Jolla to invite all the schools to come out and have fun as the season begins. Elementary school students were invited to participate because “I wanted to get the community involved and build the program, so I want them to get started at a younger age and get track to be more prominent in the community,” Byrne said. “Other sports are very popular, and we want track and field to be some of those popular sports.”

Results were recorded for the athletes’ records, but the events were not scored. Thus there was no winning school. ◆