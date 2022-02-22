La Jolla crime and public safety news: 13 cars impounded; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

13 cars impounded in connection with reports of intersection takeovers

The San Diego Police Department has impounded more than a dozen vehicles it says were involved in illegal street racing and intersection takeovers on Christmas Day, some in the Westfield UTC mall area.

In recent months, residents reported car owners gathering to show off their vehicles and the tricks they can perform near the intersection of Nobel Drive and Genesee Avenue. During the gatherings — mostly late at night but sometimes during the day — cars can be heard “revving to excess” before engaging in exhibitions of speed, one resident told the La Jolla Light. “The sound is horrendous and deafeningly loud,” she said.

“These activities are dangerous and risk the safety of the drivers, spectators and uninvolved community members,” the Police Department said in a statement.

After SDPD received court orders to seize the vehicles, investigators found and impounded 13 of them, the department said. Each vehicle will be stored for 30 days and the owner will be required to pay storage fees of $1,800 to $2,000.

As drivers of the vehicles are identified and arrested, they potentially face 90 days behind bars, a $1,000 fine, 40 days of community service and a six-month license suspension.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Feb. 15, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,130 registered cases and 11,851.7 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Feb. 15, 41,255 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Feb. 12

Tampering with vehicle: 400 block Marine Street, 9 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6700 block La Jolla Boulevard, 11:45 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 7800 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 4 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Camino del Oro at El Paseo Grande, 11 p.m.

Feb. 13

Petty theft: 8300 block La Vereda, 4:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5:15 p.m.

Felony vehicle break-in/theft: 2200 block Camino del Collado, 5:30 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1300 block Caminito Faro, 7:45 p.m.

Feb. 14

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 6100 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 1:50 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:10 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 2700 block Inverness Court, noon

Feb. 15

Felony grand theft: 2600 block Torrey Pines Road, 9 a.m.

Feb. 16

Felony vehicle theft: 6600 block Draper Avenue, 1 p.m.

Feb. 17

Commercial burglary: 700 block Pearl Street, 4:12 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 12:50 p.m.

Feb. 18

Vehicle break-in/theft: 600 block Prospect Street, 1:45 a.m.

Assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 600 block Marine Street, 6:38 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 6500 block Soledad Mountain Road, 9 p.m.

Feb. 19

Felony possession of a controlled substance: 7500 block Draper Avenue, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 20

Vehicle break-in/theft: 800 block Agate Street, 6:15 a.m.

Felony assault on elder dependent adult: 7800 block Girard Avenue, 11:10 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆