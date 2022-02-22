Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb. 24-March 3

Thursday, Feb. 24

• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. lajollacluster.com

Sunday, Feb. 27

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Feb. 28

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.

Tuesday, March 1

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Thursday, March 3

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆