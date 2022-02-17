Photo gallery: La Jolla’s Be Boutique goes in the ‘Red’ for American Heart Association
Be Boutique in La Jolla donated 20 percent of sales to the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign on Feb. 10 and hosted a party that evening to mark the occasion.
Lisa Harrison, owner of the Ivanhoe Avenue boutique, arranged the indoor/outdoor event and invited guests to wear a splash of red to be entered in a raffle.
Joshua Evans, manager of the Mermaids and Cowboys restaurant on nearby Prospect Street, provided a themed cocktail for the party.
Be Boutique has a fundraising web page where donations to the Go Red campaign can be made through February. To donate, visit ahasandiego.ejoinme.org/beboutique.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
