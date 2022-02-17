Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: La Jolla’s Be Boutique goes in the ‘Red’ for American Heart Association

Natalie Alaneda, Be Boutique owner Lisa Harrison and Laura Paulson
1/9
Be Boutique owner Lisa Harrison (center) is joined by Natalie Alaneda (left) and Laura Paulson during the La Jolla boutique’s Feb. 10 party to help raise funds for the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Carrie Grace and Terry Nguyen attend Be Boutique's party for the American Heart Association’s "Go Red for Women" campaign.
2/9
Carrie Grace and Terry Nguyen attend Be Boutique’s party for the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” fundraising campaign.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Angela Romei, Katy Connon and Jane Miksha
3/9
Angela Romei, Katy Connon and Jane Miksha  (Vincent Andrunas)
Liesel and Sophia Wagener
4/9
Liesel and Sophia Wagener  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pam Marcheski, Debora Cartwright and Sally Appleby
5/9
Pam Marcheski, Debora Cartwright and Sally Appleby  (Vincent Andrunas)
Veronica Carrillo, Linda Armijo, Tamra Earlywine, Julie Manriquez and Hanne Manriquez
6/9
Veronica Carrillo, Linda Armijo, Tamra Earlywine, Julie Manriquez and Hanne Manriquez  (Vincent Andrunas)
Andrea Wagener and Mermaids and Cowboys manager Joshua Evans
7/9
Andrea Wagener and Mermaids and Cowboys manager Joshua Evans  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jenny McGowan and Patrick and Tricia Howell
8/9
Jenny McGowan and Patrick and Tricia Howell  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jacqueline Zuccherino and Riley Davis
9/9
Jacqueline Zuccherino and Riley Davis  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

Be Boutique in La Jolla donated 20 percent of sales to the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign on Feb. 10 and hosted a party that evening to mark the occasion.

Lisa Harrison, owner of the Ivanhoe Avenue boutique, arranged the indoor/outdoor event and invited guests to wear a splash of red to be entered in a raffle.

Joshua Evans, manager of the Mermaids and Cowboys restaurant on nearby Prospect Street, provided a themed cocktail for the party.

Be Boutique has a fundraising web page where donations to the Go Red campaign can be made through February. To donate, visit ahasandiego.ejoinme.org/beboutique.

— La Jolla Light staff

News LifestylePhoto GalleriesEvents

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement