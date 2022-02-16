Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Sunset and a surfer at La Jolla Shores.
Sunset and a surfer at La Jolla Shores.  (Krista Ellis)
A stunning sunset over La Jolla Shores
During this stunning sunset over La Jolla Shores, “the grove of palm trees at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club looked like birthday candles from above,” Kathryn Anthony says.  (Kathryn Anthony)
A snowy egret explores La Jolla Shores at low tide.
A snowy egret explores La Jolla Shores at low tide.  (Mary Mitchell)
Visitors of all types at Marine Street Beach try to extend their ocean playtime amid the fading sunlight.
Visitors of all types at Marine Street Beach try to extend their ocean playtime amid the fading sunlight.  (Robert Major)
Light-colored cliffs and white sand meet deep blue near Wipeout Beach.
Joan Plaehn took this shot near Wipeout Beach, saying “the contrast of the light cliffs and white sand meeting the deep blue was so beautiful!”  (Joan Plaehn)
The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial stands out against a bright sky.
The Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial stands out against a bright sky.  (Pete Ward)
Sunrise begins a new day on Mount Soledad.
Sunrise begins a new day on Mount Soledad.  (Tom Sanger)
The Pacific draws a couple of admirers at La Jolla Shores.
The Pacific draws a couple of admirers at La Jolla Shores.  (Richard Wolf)
The setting sun appears to set the sky ablaze off La Jolla.
The setting sun appears to set the sky ablaze off La Jolla.  (Jan Hartigan)
The view south from the Torrey Pines Gliderport.
The view south from the Torrey Pines Gliderport.  (Fay Sueltz)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

