Next stop for Bishop’s girls water polo team: CIF championship match this weekend

The Bishop’s School girls water polo team will vie for its fourth straight Open Division title this weekend when the Knights take on the Grossmont Foothillers of El Cajon in the CIF San Diego Section championships.

The game on Saturday, Feb. 19, will begin at 7 p.m. at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex on the campus of La Jolla High School, 800 Nautilus St.

Bishop’s defeated the Carlsbad Lancers, 16-3, in the semifinals Feb. 15.

Six players scored goals against Carlsbad as the Knights continued to embrace the collaboration that helped them clear the quarterfinals with a win over Valhalla on Feb. 10.

The scoring in the semifinal match was led by Julia Bonaguidi, who had six goals and three assists; Deming Wyer, who scored three goals, had four assists and seven steals; and Alex Scafidi, who scored three goals. Soyoon Park had six steals and one goal, Maggie Johnson had four assists and goalie Chiara Marmanillo had nine saves in “her best game of the season,” coach Doug Peabody said.

“We ran our offense with 24 steals, so we had the ball 75 percent of the time,” Peabody said. “And we assisted on all 16 goals. ... We shared the ball like we wanted to.”

Looking to the finals, Bishop’s has not played Grossmont this season, but Peabody said he’s optimistic his Knights will win.

“We’re going to play the same stifling and suffocating defense we have been running,” he said. “We have the philosophy that if they can’t score, they can’t win, so keeping the other team scoreless is the game. And we’re going to do it by working together.” ◆