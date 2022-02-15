Advertisement
Pedestrian, 70, struck and killed by car in La Jolla

By Alex Riggins
A 70-year-old man was struck and fatally injured by a car as he walked across Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla the evening of Feb. 14, according to San Diego police.

It happened just after 6 p.m. as the man walked south across the 2500 block of Torrey Pines a little east of La Jolla Parkway, Officer John Buttle said.

A 2012 Toyota Camry driven by a 40-year-old woman was heading east up Torrey Pines Road in the right lane when it struck the man, Buttle said. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died.

The man’s name and other details about the crash were not immediately released. Neither alcohol nor drug impairment were thought to be factors, Buttle said.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report.

Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

