Pedestrian, 70, struck and killed by car in La Jolla
A 70-year-old man was struck and fatally injured by a car as he walked across Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla the evening of Feb. 14, according to San Diego police.
It happened just after 6 p.m. as the man walked south across the 2500 block of Torrey Pines a little east of La Jolla Parkway, Officer John Buttle said.
A 2012 Toyota Camry driven by a 40-year-old woman was heading east up Torrey Pines Road in the right lane when it struck the man, Buttle said. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died.
The man’s name and other details about the crash were not immediately released. Neither alcohol nor drug impairment were thought to be factors, Buttle said.
— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆
