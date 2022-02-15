La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Feb. 8, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 5,137 registered cases (up by 96 from the previous count) and 11,867.9 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Feb. 8, 41,294 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Feb. 7

Petty theft: 8300 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 2:07 a.m.

Open container in public park: La Jolla Shores Drive at Torrey Pines Road, 3:09 p.m.

Feb. 8

Felony vehicle theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 9600 block La Jolla Farms Road, 3 p.m.

Feb. 9

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2800 Sugarman Court, 1 a.m.

Theft: 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:05 p.m.

Felony shoplifting: 7800 block Ivanhoe Avenue, 11:47 p.m.

Feb. 10

Commercial burglary: 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 12:54 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 7500 block Girard Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: Black Gold Road at La Jolla Farms Road, 2 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 300 block Coast Boulevard, 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

Felony vandalism: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:08 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8000 block Calle del Cielo, 6 a.m.

Felony vandalism: 300 block Nautilus Street, 8:15 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 5900 block Waverly Avenue, 10 p.m.

Petty theft: 5300 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 10:55 p.m.

Feb. 12

Felony vandalism: 5700 block Waverly Avenue, 12:01 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆