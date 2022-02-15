Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb 17-24
Friday, Feb. 18
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Alexandra Corsi of La Jolla Parks & Beaches will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, Feb. 20
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Feb. 21 — Presidents Day
Tuesday, Feb. 22
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Thomas Shannon, former U.S. deputy secretary of state, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Road. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla “No-host Happy Hour,” an opportunity to socialize with Kiwanis members and learn about club events, 5:30 p.m., Hennessey’s, 7811 Herschel Ave. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 24
• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. lajollacluster.com
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.