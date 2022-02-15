Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb 17-24

Friday, Feb. 18

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Alexandra Corsi of La Jolla Parks & Beaches will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Feb. 20

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Feb. 21 — Presidents Day

Tuesday, Feb. 22

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Thomas Shannon, former U.S. deputy secretary of state, will speak. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

• Scripps Research blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 3300 N. Torrey Pines Road. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 5 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla “No-host Happy Hour,” an opportunity to socialize with Kiwanis members and learn about club events, 5:30 p.m., Hennessey’s, 7811 Herschel Ave. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Thursday, Feb. 24

• La Jolla Square blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., parking lot at 4225 Executive Square. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Cluster Association meets, 4:15 p.m. online. lajollacluster.com

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆