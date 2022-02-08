Advertisement
Share
News

Man, 21, is injured in 50-foot fall from bluffs at Black’s Beach

Emergency vehicle lights
(File)

Lifeguards helped the man with breathing before a Fire-Rescue Department helicopter took him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

By Alex Riggins
Share

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell about 50 feet down the cliffs along Black’s Beach in La Jolla, authorities said.

It happened before 3 p.m. Feb. 7 at Box Canyon, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Muñoz.

“Lifeguards on scene assisted with breathing for the patient,” Muñoz wrote in an email. A Fire-Rescue Department helicopter then flew the man off the beach to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Information on his condition was not immediately available.

The helicopter returned to the cliffs to hoist a second person, described as a female friend of the victim, down to the beach, Muñoz said. She was not injured. ◆

News
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement