Man, 21, is injured in 50-foot fall from bluffs at Black’s Beach
Lifeguards helped the man with breathing before a Fire-Rescue Department helicopter took him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
A 21-year-old man was seriously injured when he fell about 50 feet down the cliffs along Black’s Beach in La Jolla, authorities said.
It happened before 3 p.m. Feb. 7 at Box Canyon, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Muñoz.
“Lifeguards on scene assisted with breathing for the patient,” Muñoz wrote in an email. A Fire-Rescue Department helicopter then flew the man off the beach to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. Information on his condition was not immediately available.
The helicopter returned to the cliffs to hoist a second person, described as a female friend of the victim, down to the beach, Muñoz said. She was not injured. ◆
