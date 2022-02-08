Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb. 10-17

Friday, Feb. 11

• La Jolla Newcomers “Coffee Around Town,” 10 a.m., Michele Coulon Dessertier, 7556 Fay Ave. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee and conversation. Kiki at (239) 595-9015

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Alexandra Corsi of La Jolla Parks & Beaches will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Feb. 13

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Dr. Ezra Cohen of UC San Diego will speak on precision immunotherapy for cancer patients. Email djshaw@doctor.com.

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆