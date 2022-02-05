Advertisement
Share
News

Man stabs store employee multiple times during altercation at Westfield UTC mall

Police car lights
(File)
By Alex Riggins
Share

A customer stabbed an employee of the GNC supplemental nutrition store at Westfield UTC mall during an altercation over a product return the evening of Feb. 4, San Diego police said.

The attacker stabbed the victim multiple times in the back during the incident, which police are investigating as a robbery, Officer Robert Heims said in a news release. Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

Heims said the stabbing happened at about 5:50 p.m. just outside the store at the mall at 4545 La Jolla Village Drive. The customer and the employee were arguing inside the store over a return when the customer picked up the item and left.

The employee followed him outside and stopped him, at which time the customer dropped the item and stabbed the employee, Heims said. The man then picked up the product he had taken and fled. He was seen heading east toward Towne Centre Drive.

Police did not have a detailed description of the man, who was not in custody Feb. 4. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the San Diego Police Department robbery unit at (619) 531-2299 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. ◆

News
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement