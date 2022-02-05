La Jolla Country Day claims seventh straight Coastal League girls basketball crown

Once again, the Coastal League girls basketball title belongs to La Jolla Country Day School.

The top-ranked Torreys went into their Feb. 4 showdown against La Jolla rival Bishop’s needing one win to clinch at least a share of a seventh consecutive league title.

With four players scoring in double figures, La Jolla Country Day never trailed to claim a 71-52 victory over the No. 2 Knights. It was the Torreys’ 12th straight win.

The last time the Torreys (20-2 overall) did not win the Coastal League crown was 2015, when Horizon, which has since closed, claimed the title.

On defense, the Torreys clamped down on Bishop’s backcourt tandem of seniors Angie Robles and Renee Chong by holding them to 36 points. The two average 50 points per game.

Torreys junior Jada Williams was one of the guards harassing the Knights’ scorers, and she led La Jolla Country Day with 22 points along with nine rebounds and a block.

“I think I’ve become a better defensive player lately,” Jada said. “We knew those two guards could get hot at any time to keep them in a game, so we just played them tough.

“We didn’t play our best, but we got the job done. My team is always ready to do whatever it takes to win. We work so hard and we trust our talent to get the ‘W.’”

The Torreys got 17 points and seven rebounds from Taj Avant-Roberts; 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks from Breya Cunningham; and 11 points and six rebounds from Naomi Panganiban.

Bishop’s (14-4) last defeated Country Day on Feb. 8, 2019, a stretch of five games.

The Torreys and Knights will meet again at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, on Bishop’s court to close out the regular season. ◆