Business Roundup: Off-Girard enterprises opening across La Jolla area

Outside La Jolla’s prominent shopping area on Girard Avenue, business enterprises are opening to offer new dining, shopping and service options.

Queenstown La Jolla

Queenstown restaurant will open in coming months in the former home of Karl Strauss Brewing Co. at 1044 Wall St. in La Jolla. (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

Construction is scheduled to begin this month on a new Queenstown restaurant in the expansive former home of Karl Strauss Brewing Co. at 1044 Wall St., near Herschel Avenue. The establishment is eyeing a late spring or early summer opening.

Owner PJ Lamont said the New Zealand-inspired cuisine will be similar to Queenstown Public House in San Diego’s Little Italy and Queenstown Bistro at Westfield UTC mall but “updated.”

“The La Jolla location is going to center on the same style, so you generally know what you are going to get, but it is not going to be the same,” Lamont said. “We’ve grown it over the past 15 years and brought in other influences from what excites us and added it to the menu.”

Queenstown La Jolla will have a new cafe out front for morning coffee and pastries, and the popular signature brunch will remain.

Twig and Twill Boutique

Nestled in the Crosby Center at 7734 Herschel Ave., Twig and Twill Boutique opened recently to offer home decor and gifts.

“We’re a tiny boutique with a little bit of everything,” owner Laura Parks said. “Generally, I get women in my store, but women of all ages shop here. I like when the moms come in and say, ‘Oh, my 20-something daughter would love this,’ and then the 20-year-olds come in and say their mom would love something.”

Rather than opening a storefront on Girard Avenue or Prospect Street, Parks opted for a spot near other services such as hair salons and therapists.

“I thought it would be a great spot to pick up a gift while customers are here getting other services,” she said. “That’s what has been happening. ... We have a lot of gifts that are easy to pick up and give.”

Her items come from as near as area flea markets and as far away as Africa and Indonesia.

Learn more at instagram.com/twigandtwill.

Reformation

Reformation has opened a new clothing store at Westfield UTC mall. (Natallie Rocha / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Reformation, a clothing brand that prides itself on sustainability and is a fashion favorite among celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle, opened its first San Diego store last week at Westfield UTC mall at 4545 La Jolla Village Drive.

The brand is well-known on the internet, particularly for its dresses made from “low-impact materials,” fabric that was overproduced and repurposed vintage clothing that ensure that already-made textiles don’t get wasted, according to the company’s website.

“We decide where to open new stores based on where we have a strong online presence and try to home in on locations that are most central for our customers in that market,” said Hali Borenstein, Reformation’s chief executive. “We’re an L.A.-based brand, so California has always been home to us and we’re excited to offer more of our SoCal customers a place to shop Reformation in person.”

The store models a showroom experience in which shoppers can see a style, then select it on a TV-size touchscreen on either wall. Their selections are then sent to a dressing room where they appear in a “magic wardrobe” stocked with the items.

In addition to its dresses, Reformation has a variety of shoes, jeans and tops, all ranging in price from about $50 to $250 apiece. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

ManageMowed

Jose Ramirez launched the La Jolla franchise of ManageMowed at the end of January to provide landscaping services to commercial properties in La Jolla, downtown San Diego and Mission Valley.

“Our scope of work is care for lawns, trees, shrubs and groundcover, pruning and weed control, general maintenance and irrigation” Ramirez said. “We work with the property owners or managers to create a plan that is suitable for that property.

“We manage the landscaping so you can manage your business. ... In La Jolla, everything should look great, and we pride ourselves on the quality of work we produce.”

Ramirez formerly worked for Amazon but always dreamed of owning a business. “In this dream ... I wanted to help others grow their businesses. This project is so fulfilling to me.”

Learn more at managemowed.com/locations/la-jolla.

The Bean

After being closed for 20 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla announced that its coffee shop, The Bean, is again open for business. The Bean now features premium small-batch coffee through a partnership with San Diego-based Snakebite.

The Bean is staffed by clients of The Arc of San Diego, a provider of services for people with disabilities.

“JCC has proudly cultivated a culture of inclusion within our center for over 26 years, and this new partnership is bringing its facility to the next level of inclusivity,” said JCC Chief Executive Betzy Lynch. “We are proud to partner with an organization whose mission and vision aligns with our own vision of inclusion for all individuals participating in our community.”

The Bean is on the JCC campus at 4126 Executive Drive. Learn more at lfjcc.org.

Madison Reed

Madison Reed chose Westfield UTC for its first San Diego salon, focusing on hair-color services. It opened last month at 4575 La Jolla Village Drive.

Signature color services include root touch-ups, all-over color, accent highlights and partial highlights.

“We prioritize ingredients, with our Smart 8-Free formulas (free of ammonia, parabens, certain chemical substances and gluten), and offer our clients full 100 percent transparency on every ingredient in their color,” said Shvonne Perkins, Madison Reed training and education manager.

Learn more at madison-reed.com.