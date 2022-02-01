La Jolla crime and public safety news: Tires slashed; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

Police seek information in tire slashings

The San Diego Police Department is seeking information about a series of tire slashings that reportedly occurred last weekend along La Jolla Boulevard and Pearl Street in La Jolla. According to descriptions on social media and in emails to the La Jolla Light, front and rear tires on eight vehicles were damaged.

Public information officer Adam Sharki said the department had received only one report of slashed tires in that area and added that “if other people were victims of this type of crime, we would like to hear from them so we can take reports and conduct the investigation.”

Anyone who has a report to make or other information about the case is asked to call (619) 531-2000.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Jan. 25, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 4,867 registered cases (up by 381 from the previous count) and 11,244.1 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Jan. 25, 40,887 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received a vaccine.

Police blotter

Dec. 30

Vehicle break-in/theft: 400 block Sea Ridge Drive, 4:10 p.m.

Jan. 10

Fraud: 100 block Coast Boulevard, 8:05 a.m.

Jan. 19

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7300 block Via Capri, 4:05 a.m.

Jan. 20

Felony vehicle theft: 300 block Westbourne Street, noon

Jan. 23

Simple battery: 1200 block Prospect Street, 1:06 p.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 2000 block Torrey Pines Road, 11:40 p.m.

Jan. 24

Petty theft: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:22 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 2400 block Torrey Pines Road, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25

Felony vehicle theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 3 p.m.

Vandalism: 7500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 3:45 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 1100 block Torrey Pines Road, 5 p.m.

Vandalism: 7500 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8 p.m.

Jan. 26

Vehicle break-in/theft: 7800 block Eads Avenue, 5 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 900 block Turquoise Street, 5:30 a.m.

Battery on person: 200 block Rosemont Street, 12:55 p.m.

Jan. 27

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block Via Mallorca, 7:30 p.m.

Commercial robbery (weapon used): 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:01 p.m.

Jan. 28

Sex crime: 5600 block La Jolla Mesa Drive, 1:35 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 3100 block Bremerton Place, 11 p.m.

Jan. 29

Drunk in public: 2000 block Paseo Durado, 3:03 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: Bishop’s Lane at Prospect Street, 2:45 p.m.

Jan. 30

Felony vandalism: 600 block Tourmaline Street, 6 a.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆