Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Feb. 3-10
Thursday, Feb. 3
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Friday, Feb. 4
• The Cottage La Jolla blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside at 7702 Fay Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment is recommended; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Corey Polant, director of philanthropic operations for Promises2Kids, will speak. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, Feb. 6
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Feb. 7
• La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking lot at 2000 Spindrift Drive. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment is recommended; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
Tuesday, Feb. 8
• Gillispie School blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking lot at 7420 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointment is recommended; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• Rotary Club of La Jolla meets, noon online. Email djshaw@doctor.com.
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.
• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 10
• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
