Photo gallery: Scenes from all four days of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla

Fans returned to the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26-29 after a one-year, pandemic-induced absence, and they were treated to a dramatic finish as Luke List edged Will Zalatoris in a final-round playoff at La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course. It was the first PGA Tour victory for List, 37.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆