Photo gallery: St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center presents ‘Tea by the Sea’ at The Marine Room

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, a nonprofit that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities grow their education and practical skills, presented its annual “Tea by the Sea” at The Marine Room in La Jolla on Jan. 22.

The event benefits the Sophie’s Gallery art program that is offered to more than 400 students at St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center in El Cajon.

Guests at “Tea by the Sea” were treated to complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, along with a silent auction and live music.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆