Photo gallery: St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center presents ‘Tea by the Sea’ at The Marine Room
1/17
Mike Minor, executive chef of the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club and its restaurant properties, including The Marine Room, turns out for St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center’s “Tea by the Sea” on Jan. 22. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/17
Norma Hidalgo del Rio, Raffaella Belanich, Julieta Lopez and Julissa Lopez (Vincent Andrunas)
3/17
Mary Thom, Mary Woody, Aldon Shanklin and Laura Nottoli Bozigian (Vincent Andrunas)
4/17
Heidi Raymond, Melissa Medford, Ellen Andersen, Traci Hite and Cheri McRoberts (Vincent Andrunas)
5/17
Alice Howard, Linda Toussaint, Toni Whisman, Pamela Skalicky and Kim Mitchell (Vincent Andrunas)
6/17
Phyllis Parrish, Laura Applegate, Dee Ammon, Sarah King and Cheryl Mitchell (Vincent Andrunas)
7/17
Melissa Alcazar, Erin Perschbacher, Laura Purdom and Joe Perucca of St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center attend the nonprofit’s “Tea by the Sea” event at The Marine Room in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
8/17
Ophelia Wallner, Claudia Covarrubias, Karen Dotson and Deanna Cusumano (Vincent Andrunas)
9/17
Blanca Silva, Amalia Uribe and Donna Doyle (Vincent Andrunas)
10/17
Rebecca Collier, Danika Collier and Rob and Tali Collier (Vincent Andrunas)
11/17
Lois Perry, Mimi Tripoli, Cheryl George, Bobbi Pearson, Mayann Saber and Katie McClendon (Vincent Andrunas)
12/17
Kristi Pieper, David Mulvaney, Fiona Scott and Mary Davis (Vincent Andrunas)
13/17
Evelyne Trolley de Predaux, Colette Gerard, Alison Cummings, Nancy Howard, Olivia Dorman and Vicki Reed (Vincent Andrunas)
14/17
Anne-Marie Kaukonen, Marilyn Barrett and Kathleen Lundgren (Vincent Andrunas)
15/17
Rummy Gill, Ramona Bommer and Roxie Orendorff (Vincent Andrunas)
16/17
Ladonna Nunn, Debra Childers, Nancy Stowers and Pam Yeiser (Vincent Andrunas)
17/17
Judy Wenker, Conny Jamison, Robin Lockie and Deni Carpenter (Vincent Andrunas)
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, a nonprofit that helps adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities grow their education and practical skills, presented its annual “Tea by the Sea” at The Marine Room in La Jolla on Jan. 22.
The event benefits the Sophie’s Gallery art program that is offered to more than 400 students at St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center in El Cajon.
Guests at “Tea by the Sea” were treated to complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, along with a silent auction and live music.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.